BTIG Maintains Arvinas (ARVN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Arvinas (NasdaqGS:ARVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is $12.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.29% from its latest reported closing price of $9.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 236MM, a decrease of 36.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.15%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 75,540K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 3,674K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,458K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,300K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,151K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,055K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 0.95% over the last quarter.

