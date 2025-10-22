BTIG Maintains Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:ARCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 473.06% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is $66.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 473.06% from its latest reported closing price of $11.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 320MM, an increase of 161.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCT is 0.04%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 29,611K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCT is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 4,694K shares representing 17.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,436K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,832K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,830K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 9.66% over the last quarter.

