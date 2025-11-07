BTIG Maintains Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NasdaqGS:ADPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is $16.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $15.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptive Biotechnologies is 333MM, an increase of 31.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADPT is 0.21%, an increase of 30.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 179,862K shares. The put/call ratio of ADPT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 29,994K shares representing 19.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,257K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,118K shares , representing a decrease of 109.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 36.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,489K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 39.91% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,300K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,086K shares , representing a decrease of 41.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 14.24% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,016K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,733K shares , representing a decrease of 92.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 40.34% over the last quarter.

