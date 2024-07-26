BTIG Initiates Coverage of Zoetis (XTRA:ZOE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Zoetis (XTRA:ZOE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.87% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zoetis is 201,02 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 167,14 € to a high of 239,40 €. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from its latest reported closing price of 163,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoetis is 9,437MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoetis. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOE is 0.40%, an increase of 14.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 482,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,151K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,345K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOE by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,963K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,506K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOE by 78.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,967K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,973K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOE by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 12,411K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,573K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOE by 33.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,570K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,216K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOE by 22.03% over the last quarter.

