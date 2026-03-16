BTIG Initiates Coverage of Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Zevra Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ZVRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.61% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zevra Therapeutics is $23.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 133.61% from its latest reported closing price of $9.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Zevra Therapeutics is 130MM, an increase of 21.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevra Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 32.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVRA is 0.05%, an increase of 51.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.34% to 38,337K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVRA is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 3,451K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,772K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,342K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,134K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,098K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 47.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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