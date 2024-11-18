BTIG Initiates Coverage of VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of VYNE Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VYNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.92% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for VYNE Therapeutics is $5.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 110.92% from its latest reported closing price of $2.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VYNE Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in VYNE Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYNE is 0.32%, an increase of 77.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.94% to 7,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,394K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 1,394K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,187K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYNE by 10.81% over the last quarter.

DSC Advisors holds 696K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 445K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

