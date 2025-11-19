BTIG Initiates Coverage of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of vTv Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VTVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.26% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for vTv Therapeutics is $36.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.11 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in vTv Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTVT is 0.05%, an increase of 70.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.35% to 996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 374K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 44.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTVT by 79.95% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 178K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 163K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 148K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 34.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTVT by 76.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

