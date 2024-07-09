BTIG Initiates Coverage of Veeva Systems (VEEV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.33% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $225.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.33% from its latest reported closing price of $182.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 2,884MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.50%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 152,985K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,821K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,688K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,251K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares , representing a decrease of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 9.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,570K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,136K shares , representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 21.25% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,387K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.