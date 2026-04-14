BTIG Initiates Coverage of Utz Brands (UTZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.26% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands is $13.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 73.26% from its latest reported closing price of $7.83 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands is 1,538MM, an increase of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands. This is an decrease of 211 owner(s) or 47.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.02%, an increase of 75.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.47% to 73,469K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,492K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,295K shares , representing a decrease of 32.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 32.60% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,814K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 84.88% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 56.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,542K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,373K shares , representing a decrease of 72.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 51.06% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,415K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 51.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 63.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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