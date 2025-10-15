BTIG Initiates Coverage of Under Armour (UAA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Under Armour is $6.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.66. The average price target represents an increase of 28.13% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour is 6,660MM, an increase of 30.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAA is 0.05%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 222,237K shares. The put/call ratio of UAA is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 9,946K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,914K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 5.92% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,553K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,550K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 45.32% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 6,312K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,164K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 3.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,971K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,466K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAA by 5.71% over the last quarter.

