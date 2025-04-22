BTIG Initiates Coverage of Tempus AI (BMV:TEM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Tempus AI (BMV:TEM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempus AI. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEM is 0.99%, an increase of 5.93%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 5,520K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing an increase of 56.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 5,405K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 5,386K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,254K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing an increase of 56.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 137.88% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 4,074K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.