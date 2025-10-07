BTIG Initiates Coverage of Taboola.com (TBLA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Taboola.com (NasdaqGS:TBLA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taboola.com is $4.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 32.16% from its latest reported closing price of $3.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taboola.com is 1,656MM, a decrease of 8.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taboola.com. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBLA is 0.06%, an increase of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.68% to 90,349K shares. The put/call ratio of TBLA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evergreen Venture Partners holds 23,062K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 9,969K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 5,349K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 4,213K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,251K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,419K shares , representing a decrease of 128.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 53.14% over the last quarter.

