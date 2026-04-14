BTIG Initiates Coverage of Simply Good Foods (SMPL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Simply Good Foods (NasdaqCM:SMPL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.50% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Simply Good Foods is $27.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 139.50% from its latest reported closing price of $11.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Simply Good Foods is 1,440MM, an increase of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20, a decrease of 10.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simply Good Foods. This is an decrease of 364 owner(s) or 56.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMPL is 0.04%, an increase of 76.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.02% to 87,754K shares. The put/call ratio of SMPL is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Trust Walden holds 3,305K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,333K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 58.35% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,125K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,909K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 18.76% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,896K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing a decrease of 35.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPL by 38.37% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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