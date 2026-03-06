BTIG Initiates Coverage of SBC Medical Group Holdings (SBC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of SBC Medical Group Holdings (NasdaqGM:SBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.60% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for SBC Medical Group Holdings is $8.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 127.60% from its latest reported closing price of $3.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SBC Medical Group Holdings is 193MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBC Medical Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 30.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBC is 0.00%, an increase of 153.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.36% to 1,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 262K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBC by 29.52% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 81K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 27.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBC by 23.81% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

SBI Securities Co. holds 48K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 47.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBC by 85.24% over the last quarter.

