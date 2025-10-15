BTIG Initiates Coverage of Savers Value Village (SVV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Savers Value Village is $14.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.14% from its latest reported closing price of $13.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Savers Value Village is 1,821MM, an increase of 14.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Savers Value Village. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 16.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVV is 0.28%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 177,782K shares. The put/call ratio of SVV is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 117,449K shares representing 75.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,659K shares , representing a decrease of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 7.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,426K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,137K shares , representing an increase of 31.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 106.13% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,573K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,510K shares , representing an increase of 32.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 86.03% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,834K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 82,611.40% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 2,800K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares , representing a decrease of 78.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVV by 24.32% over the last quarter.

