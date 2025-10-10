BTIG Initiates Coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAM:CATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.72% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is $13.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 255.72% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 823.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.05%, an increase of 30.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 49,492K shares. The put/call ratio of CATX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,594K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 95.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 3,419.34% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,297K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing an increase of 45.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 172.03% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,859K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares , representing a decrease of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 42.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,695K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nicholson Wealth Management Group holds 1,614K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATX by 52.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.