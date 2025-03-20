BTIG Initiates Coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NasdaqGM:OBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 247.03% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is $15.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 247.03% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orchestra BioMed Holdings is 1MM, a decrease of 60.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBIO is 0.02%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 20,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 8,206K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,206K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,593K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 698K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 572K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 60.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 546K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 22.16% over the last quarter.

