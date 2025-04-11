BTIG Initiates Coverage of Oklo (OKLO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.69% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oklo is $49.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $68.18. The average price target represents an increase of 117.69% from its latest reported closing price of $22.72 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an increase of 132 owner(s) or 83.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.36%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.83% to 44,144K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Data Collective IV GP holds 5,278K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares , representing a decrease of 31.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 44.56% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,929K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 49.42% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 4,681K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 94.64% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 3,057K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,891K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing an increase of 63.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 614.32% over the last quarter.

