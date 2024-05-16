BTIG Initiates Coverage of TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of TScan Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.50% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for TScan Therapeutics is 11.83. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.50% from its latest reported closing price of 8.93.

The projected annual revenue for TScan Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 48.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in TScan Therapeutics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 32.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCRX is 0.92%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.30% to 35,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,225K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,900K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,989K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,785K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tscan Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

