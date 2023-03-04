BTIG Initiates Coverage of Trade Desk (TTD) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 3, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Trade Desk with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is $63.21. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from its latest reported closing price of $57.29.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is $1,916MM, an increase of 21.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 47,175K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,637K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,447K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 25.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,533K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 29.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,368K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,128K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 12,187K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,798K shares, representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 99.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 398,172K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

