BTIG Initiates Coverage of Simulations Plus (SLP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is 59.92. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.15% from its latest reported closing price of 40.45.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is 62MM, an increase of 13.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

Simulations Plus Declares $0.06 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 received the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $40.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.67%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 1.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.12%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 19,498K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,223K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 108,986.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,521K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 30.02% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,511K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,197K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 29.74% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 940K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Simulations Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

