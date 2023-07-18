BTIG Initiates Coverage of RE (RMAX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of RE (NYSE:RMAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RE is 20.78. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from its latest reported closing price of 19.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RE is 363MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

RE Declares $0.23 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $19.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in RE. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMAX is 0.32%, an increase of 345.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 18,991K shares. The put/call ratio of RMAX is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,556K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 114,930.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,369K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 0.98% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 1,310K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 813.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 882K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 801K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 10.09% over the last quarter.

RE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.