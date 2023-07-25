BTIG Initiates Coverage of ProKidney Corp - (PROK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of ProKidney Corp - (NASDAQ:PROK) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.58% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProKidney Corp - is 15.50. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.58% from its latest reported closing price of 11.52.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for ProKidney Corp - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProKidney Corp -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 37.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROK is 1.38%, an increase of 633.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 40,534K shares. The put/call ratio of PROK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Social Capital Group holds 13,273K shares representing 21.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,193K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 2,870K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing a decrease of 33.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 9.92% over the last quarter.
Bleichroeder holds 2,000K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.
Additional reading:
- ProKidney Announces Closing of Purchase of Manufacturing Facility in Greensboro, NC
- ProKidney Announces Purchase of Manufacturing Facility in Greensboro, NC
- ProKidney Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights
- Calculation of registration fee
- Employment Agreement, dated as of December 3, 2022, by and between Dr. Timothy Bertram and ProKidney, LLC
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.