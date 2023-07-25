News & Insights

BTIG Initiates Coverage of ProKidney Corp - (PROK) with Buy Recommendation

July 25, 2023 — 08:39 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of ProKidney Corp - (NASDAQ:PROK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProKidney Corp - is 15.50. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 34.58% from its latest reported closing price of 11.52.

The projected annual revenue for ProKidney Corp - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProKidney Corp -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 37.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROK is 1.38%, an increase of 633.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 40,534K shares. PROK / ProKidney Corp - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PROK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PROK / ProKidney Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Social Capital Group holds 13,273K shares representing 21.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,193K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 2,870K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing a decrease of 33.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 2,000K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

