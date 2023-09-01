BTIG Initiates Coverage of P3 Health Partners Inc - (PIII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of P3 Health Partners Inc - (NASDAQ:PIII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for P3 Health Partners Inc - is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 183.33% from its latest reported closing price of 1.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for P3 Health Partners Inc - is 1,328MM, an increase of 16.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in P3 Health Partners Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 13.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIII is 0.03%, an increase of 166.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.07% to 36,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,983K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares, representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 130.37% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,729K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,398K shares, representing a decrease of 14.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 147.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,966K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 70.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 790.46% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,608K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing a decrease of 20.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 123.46% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 2,229K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIII by 136.66% over the last quarter.

P3 Health Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. Company leverages its deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.