BTIG Initiates Coverage of Kura Oncology (KURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.07% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Oncology is 32.44. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 159.07% from its latest reported closing price of 12.52.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Oncology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Oncology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURA is 0.17%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 77,900K shares. The put/call ratio of KURA is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,731K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 43.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 51.16% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,638K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,573K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,377K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 2.17% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,165K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KURA by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,105K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tipifarnib, is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase in-licensed from Janssen. Previously, tipifarnib was studied in more than 5,000 cancer patients and showed compelling and durable anti-cancer activity in certain patient subsets; however, no molecular mechanism of action had been determined that could explain its clinical activity across a range of solid tumor and hematologic indications. Leveraging advances in next generation sequencing as well as emerging information about cancer genetics and tumor biology, the Company is seeking to identify those patients most likely to benefit from tipifarnib. In addition to Breakthrough Therapy Designation, tipifarnib has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. In addition to HNSCC, tipifarnib has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in a number of additional genetically defined tumor types. Kura has received multiple issued patents for tipifarnib, providing patent exclusivity in the U.S. and foreign countries. About Kura Oncology

Key filings for this company:

