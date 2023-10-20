BTIG Initiates Coverage of Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.80% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 49.80% from its latest reported closing price of 7.49.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital is 213MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Declares $0.40 Dividend

On September 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 9, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $7.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 21.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 18.31%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 191.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 16.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVR is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.37% to 23,572K shares. The put/call ratio of IVR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,935K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 14.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,170K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 1.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 985K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 818K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 802K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 30.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVR by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

