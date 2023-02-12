Stocks
BTIG Initiates Coverage of Infobird (BIRD) with Neutral Recommendation

February 12, 2023

On February 7, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Infobird with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.37% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Infobird is $5.00. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 75.37% from its latest reported closing price of $2.85.

The projected annual revenue for Infobird is $370MM, an increase of 18.90%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 0 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infobird. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of BIRD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

