BTIG Initiates Coverage of HCP (HCP) with Buy Recommendation

On March 23, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of HCP with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.34% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCP is $37.42. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from its latest reported closing price of $29.62.

The projected annual revenue for HCP is $468MM, a decrease of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.75.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 134K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCP by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Citizens Business Bank holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCP by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCP. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCP is 0.04%, a decrease of 51.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 84.61% to 144K shares. The put/call ratio of HCP is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

HashiCorp Background Information

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

