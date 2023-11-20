BTIG Initiates Coverage of Global Payments (GPN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.74% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is 148.73. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.74% from its latest reported closing price of 112.05.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is 8,614MM, a decrease of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 265,042K shares. The put/call ratio of GPN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,878K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,520K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,146K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,518K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 82.96% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,164K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,143K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,351K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

