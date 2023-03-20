BTIG Initiates Coverage of Genius Sports (GENI) with Buy Recommendation

On March 20, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Genius Sports with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.28% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is $7.90. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.28% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is $399MM, an increase of 16.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.31.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 18,559K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 9,355K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,257K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,244K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,244K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 5,154K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 124.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 95,114K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Genius Sports Background Information

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

