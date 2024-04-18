BTIG Initiates Coverage of FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of FTAI Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:FIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for FTAI Infrastructure is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of 6.55.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Infrastructure is 456MM, an increase of 42.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

FTAI Infrastructure Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2024 received the payment on April 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $6.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=77).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Infrastructure. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIP is 0.25%, an increase of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 83,864K shares. The put/call ratio of FIP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 11,786K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Assets Capital Advisers holds 4,954K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIP by 33.80% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 4,270K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares, representing an increase of 32.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIP by 400.90% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,194K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,188K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

