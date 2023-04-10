BTIG Initiates Coverage of Fiverr International (FVRR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is $51.79. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $34.53.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is $377MM, an increase of 11.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 582.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 87.26% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bristlecone Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Macroview Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 1.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 10.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.11%, a decrease of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 19,149K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

