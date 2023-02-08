BTIG Initiates Coverage of Duluth Holdings (DLTH) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 7, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Duluth Holdings with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duluth Holdings is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $6.73.

The projected annual revenue for Duluth Holdings is $677MM, a decrease of 0.79%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12, a decrease of 69.02%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,026,028 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026,068 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTH by 23.83% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 762,777 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 656,958 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961,107 shares, representing a decrease of 46.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTH by 74.67% over the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management holds 630,405 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467,105 shares, representing an increase of 25.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTH by 13.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394,810 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duluth Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DLTH is 0.0380%, a decrease of 21.1639%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 10,400K shares.

Duluth Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading offers high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. Duluth Trading provides its customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Its marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of its products in a distinctive, fun way, and its products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and 'store like no other' retail locations.Duluth Trading is committed to outstanding customer service backed by our 'No Bull Guarantee' - if it's not right, we'll fix it.

