BTIG Initiates Coverage of Douglas Elliman (DOUG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Elliman is 4.37. The forecasts range from a low of 4.33 to a high of $4.50. The average price target represents an increase of 76.27% from its latest reported closing price of 2.48.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Elliman is 1,218MM, an increase of 15.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Elliman. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOUG is 0.03%, a decrease of 22.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 60,088K shares. The put/call ratio of DOUG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,049K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 26.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,016K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,016K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,205K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,027K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,402K shares, representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOUG by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc. is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey and the Hamptons, and the sixth largest in the U.S., with substantial businesses in California, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Massachusetts. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

