BTIG Initiates Coverage of Compass Minerals International (CMP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Minerals International is 52.70. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 46.02% from its latest reported closing price of 36.09.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Minerals International is 1,299MM, an increase of 5.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

Compass Minerals International Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $36.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.92%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.83 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Minerals International. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMP is 0.19%, a decrease of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 41,317K shares. The put/call ratio of CMP is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 7,035K shares representing 17.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,488K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,396K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 24.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,292K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 3.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 18.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMP by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K.

