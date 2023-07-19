BTIG Initiates Coverage of Compass Inc - (COMP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Compass Inc - (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.79% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Inc - is 4.15. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.79% from its latest reported closing price of 4.08.
The projected annual revenue for Compass Inc - is 5,706MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.09%, an increase of 61.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 302,727K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Sb Investment Advisers holds 132,365K shares representing 28.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 18,812K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,295K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 124,030.19% over the last quarter.
Senvest Management holds 13,185K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,810K shares, representing an increase of 33.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 121.64% over the last quarter.
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,544K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 35.82% over the last quarter.
Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 10,529K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Compass Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.
