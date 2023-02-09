BTIG Initiates Coverage of Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) with Buy Recommendation

On February 7, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Boot Barn Holdings with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.44% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boot Barn Holdings is $95.12. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.44% from its latest reported closing price of $83.11.

The projected annual revenue for Boot Barn Holdings is $1,689MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.82, an increase of 2.61%.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,179K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,756K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 890K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 879K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 842K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing a decrease of 24.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOOT by 27.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boot Barn Holdings. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOOT is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 38,893K shares. The put/call ratio of BOOT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Boot Barn Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 266 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle.

