BTIG Initiates Coverage of NuScale Power (SMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.89% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for NuScale Power is $21.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 41.89% from its latest reported closing price of $14.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NuScale Power is 725MM, an increase of 1,856.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 38.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.10%, an increase of 19.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.66% to 66,380K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,689K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 47.97% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 5,252K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 30.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,622K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 65.21% over the last quarter.

Samsung C&T holds 2,607K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,311K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 79.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 557.46% over the last quarter.

