BTIG Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:NRXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,491.13% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for NRx Pharmaceuticals is $32.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,491.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NRx Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXP is 0.34%, an increase of 97.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.24% to 1,359K shares. The put/call ratio of NRXP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 310K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 58.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 116.76% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 310K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 58.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 212.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 186K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 71.38% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 82K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on Aviptadil, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp ('BRPA'), and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol 'NRXP'.

