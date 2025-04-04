BTIG Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (MUN:B1Q) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals (MUN:B1Q) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B1Q is 0.34%, an increase of 97.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.24% to 1,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSIL - AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds 310K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 58.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B1Q by 116.76% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 310K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 58.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B1Q by 212.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 186K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B1Q by 71.38% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 82K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

