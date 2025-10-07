BTIG Initiates Coverage of Nexxen International (NEXN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Nexxen International (NasdaqGM:NEXN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.00% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexxen International is $26.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.77 to a high of $26.79. The average price target represents an increase of 208.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexxen International is 365MM, a decrease of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexxen International. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 32.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXN is 0.39%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 32,002K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 17,459K shares representing 27.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,294K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 31.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 66.84% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,278K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 1,067K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Rock Point Advisors holds 581K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 2.91% over the last quarter.

