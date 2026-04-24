BTIG Initiates Coverage of NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NTHI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NasdaqGM:NTHI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeOnc Technologies Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTHI is 0.02%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.35% to 2,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighPoint Advisor Group holds 1,145K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTHI by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 224K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTHI by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 120K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTHI by 52.97% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Westmount Partners holds 43K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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