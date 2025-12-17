BTIG Initiates Coverage of nCino (NCNO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of nCino (NasdaqGS:NCNO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for nCino is $36.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 47.49% from its latest reported closing price of $24.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for nCino is 675MM, an increase of 15.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02, an increase of 34.87% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in nCino. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCNO is 0.34%, an increase of 13.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 160,090K shares. The put/call ratio of NCNO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,407K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,013K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,483K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 30.96% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 6,776K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,857K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,857K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,962K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares , representing a decrease of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCNO by 20.49% over the last quarter.

