BTIG Initiates Coverage of Mondelez International (MDLZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Mondelez International (NasdaqGS:MDLZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is $67.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of $57.82 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 34,401MM, a decrease of 10.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an decrease of 1,021 owner(s) or 35.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.15%, an increase of 48.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.89% to 1,075,592K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 86,944K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,561K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 63,105K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,588K shares , representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,367K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,373K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 50.50% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,521K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,705K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,299K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,190K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 16.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.