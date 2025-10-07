BTIG Initiates Coverage of Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Sports is $256.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.48 to a high of $329.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $219.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Sports is 888MM, a decrease of 14.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Sports. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGS is 0.23%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 21,092K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 1,900K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 998K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 758K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 615K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 592K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

