BTIG Initiates Coverage of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.98% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Entertainment is $71.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.98% from its latest reported closing price of $60.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Entertainment is 2,983MM, an increase of 193.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Entertainment. This is an decrease of 198 owner(s) or 45.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGE is 0.14%, an increase of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.91% to 39,688K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 6,881K shares representing 17.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,738K shares , representing a decrease of 12.44%.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 3,663K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares , representing an increase of 21.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 65.51% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,822K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,362K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 46.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Dendur Capital holds 1,220K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 23.20% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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