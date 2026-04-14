BTIG Initiates Coverage of Kraft Heinz (KHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Kraft Heinz (NasdaqGS:KHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.15% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is $25.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $42.12. The average price target represents an increase of 13.15% from its latest reported closing price of $22.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an decrease of 723 owner(s) or 38.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.11%, an increase of 43.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.25% to 1,003,718K shares. The put/call ratio of KHC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 27.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,436K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,370K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,726K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,855K shares , representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 87.51% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 15,805K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,334K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 7.21% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 13,801K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,694K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 6.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.