BTIG Initiates Coverage of Kohl's (KSS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is $13.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of $15.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 18,161MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32, a decrease of 26.07% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSS is 0.06%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 140,866K shares. The put/call ratio of KSS is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,636K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,878K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 0.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,691K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 3.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,506K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,178K shares , representing a decrease of 125.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 92.04% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 4,303K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 14.66% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,010K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 23.99% over the last quarter.

