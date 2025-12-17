BTIG Initiates Coverage of Klaviyo (KVYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo is $44.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.06% from its latest reported closing price of $29.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo is 1,151MM, a decrease of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.44%, an increase of 16.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.46% to 159,273K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 18,853K shares representing 13.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,828K shares , representing a decrease of 63.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,235K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,807K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 28.60% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,515K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 3,057K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing a decrease of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 41.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.