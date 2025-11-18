BTIG Initiates Coverage of Kestra Medical Technologies (KMTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Kestra Medical Technologies (NasdaqGS:KMTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.40% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kestra Medical Technologies is $27.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.40% from its latest reported closing price of $25.10 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kestra Medical Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 23.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMTS is 1.10%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 49,139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 27,019K shares representing 52.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yu Fan holds 2,283K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,840K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 45.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTS by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,646K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,492K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares , representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMTS by 29.87% over the last quarter.

